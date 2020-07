Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for Covid-19, his representative said.

Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his Covid-19 test was done on Saturday."

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for Covid-19," he said.