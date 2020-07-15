UP: Navy official killed in car crash

Uttar Pradesh: Navy official killed in car crash, 2 colleagues hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jul 15 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 16:12 ist

A Navy official died while two of his colleagues were injured when their speeding car rammed into a vehicle on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida early on Wednesday, police said.

The trio, all of them around 35, was en route to Delhi from Allahabad when their car crashed on the Yamuna Expressway, they said.

"The incident took place on the route from Greater Noida towards Noida around 3.25 am. One of them, identified as Satishchand Gangwar, died in the crash. The others, Kuldeep Das and Dhananjay Singh, were injured," an official from the local Rabupura police station said.

The injured have been hospitalised at a private facility, the official said.

Police said the other vehicle's details were yet to be known.

The three were residents of 1 UP Naval Unit in Chaitham Lines area of Allahabad, the police said, adding that further proceedings were underway. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Yamuna Expressway

What's Brewing

Count every child, & teach her

Count every child, & teach her

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

 