Newborn dies after wild cat drops him from roof in UP

Uttar Pradesh: Newborn baby dies in freak accident as wild cat drops him from roof in Badaun

The wild cat carried the infant, who was not more than 15 days old, in its mouth before dropping it when the father chased the cat.

PTI
PTI, Badaun (UP),
  • Jul 25 2023, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 20:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A newborn baby sleeping next to his mother died when the he was picked up by a wild cat and dropped from the roof of their house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in a village under Usawan Police Station area here, they said.

The wild cat carried the infant, who was not more than 15 days old, in its mouth before dropping it when the father chased the cat, police said.

According to police, the mother Asma gave birth to twins -- a girl child Alshifa and a boy Rihan -- 15 days back in Gautra Patti Bhauni village.

Also Read | Bengal: Railways stops train at unscheduled station as Bangladeshi woman delivers baby on board

Asma's husband Hasan told the police that ever since the twins were born, a cat was seen in the house every day, but alert family members used to chase it away.

Hasan said that sometime on Monday night, the cat carried away Rihan, asleep close to Asma. As Asma got up and raised an alarm and screamed, Hasan ran after the cat which dropped the child and he fell from the roof and died on the spot, police said.

SHO Usawan Ramendra Singh confirmed the death of the infant. He said the family members of the baby have not given any complaint letter in the matter yet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
infant death
India News
wild cat

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

 