Uttar Pradesh official made to serve mid-day meal over delay in reply to RTI

An Uttar Pradesh village development officer (VDO), who was also the public information officer (PIO), was directed to serve mid-day meals to 250 students as a symbolic punishment for not furnishing a reply to a query under the RTI within the prescribed time limit.

According to the sources, Bhupendra Kumar Pandey had sought information about the developmental works at Nunara village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, about 350 kilometres from here, under RTI about six years back. The VDO Chandrika Prasad, who was also the PIO, however, failed to provide the required information within the prescribed time.

On being approached by Pandey with a complaint against Prasad, UP information commissioner Ajai Kumar Upreti directed the PIO to serve mid-day meals to 250 students at a primary school in the district. Upreti also asked Prasad to ensure that the expenses incurred on the mid-day meals did not exceed Rs. 25,000.

Prasad had also been directed to make a video of the serving of meals to the children and submit the same to the information commissioner.

Upreti said in his order that usually a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the PIOs for deliberately delaying reply to the RTI queries within time.

''It is a symbolic punishment,'' he added.

He said that the responsibility to furnish the information sought under the RTI lay with Gopal Singh, who was the VDO and PIO before Prasad. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Singh, the information commissioner said.

