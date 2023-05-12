Uttar Pradesh: Panic grips Hardoi village after six injured in leopard attack

Panic gripped the Murauli Katheria village in the district after a leopard attacked and injured six people, a senior official said on Friday.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shashikant Amresh said a team has reached the village which is under the Sandi police station area and orders have been given to put up a cage to catch the leopard.
He said the animal attacked the people on Thursday evening and it has not been sighted on Friday as it probably disappeared into the wild.
The panic stricken-villagers told newspersons that the leopard was sighted in the area on Thursday evening.
The leopard was first sighted by Ramu Kushwaha and Govind, residents of the Murauli Katheria village.
Kushwaha was sitting outside his home while Govind was cutting fodder when the leopard attacked them, the villagers said.
As a crowd gathered the leopard entered the hut of Ramladaiti and then attacked a number of people as they tried to drive it out.
Bhagwan Sharan, Rakhi Yadav, Rambabu and Usha were also injured, the villagers said.
Later the village head informed the forest department and the local police. The villagers have been asked to remain alert, the DFO added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack
One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya
Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves