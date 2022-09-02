POCSO court sentences UP man to 20 yrs jail for sodomy

Uttar Pradesh: POCSO court sentences man to 20 years jail for sodomy

In June 2020, an FIR was lodged at Jaisinghpur police station against Pandey for sodomising the boy in a field

PTI
PTI, Sultanpur (UP),
  • Sep 02 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 15:57 ist
POCSO court on Thursday also directed convict Shailendra Pandey to pay a fine of Rs 22,000. Credit: iStock Photo

A POCSO court here awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a man for sodomising an 11-year-old boy, officials said on Friday.

The (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Thursday also directed convict Shailendra Pandey to pay a fine of Rs 22,000.

In June 2020, an FIR was lodged at Jaisinghpur police station against Pandey for sodomising the boy in a field, public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Singh said.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences
Pocso
Uttar Pradesh
India News

