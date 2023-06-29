Uttar Pradesh police constable ends life by hanging

A 28-year-old police constable allegedly ended his life by hanging himself here, officials said on Thursday.
Sandeep Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur, was posted at Maharajganj fire police service station.
On Wednesday night, he hanged himself to death in the telephone duty office in Maharajganj, the Superintendent of Police said.
A case has been registered and investigation is under way, the police officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
