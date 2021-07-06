Uttar Pradesh polls on agenda at RSS 'Chintan Shivir'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who recently said that citizens of the country share the same DNA and that Muslims should not fear that Islam is in 'danger' in India, arrived in Chitrakoot, the temple town on the banks of the Mandakini river, on Tuesday to take part in a five-day 'Chintan Shivir' (meeting) in which the strategy for the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which is nine months away, would be discussed.

The remarks generated a lot of political heat with Congress, BSP and some other parties asking him to ensure action against those BJP leaders, who had allegedly been involved in Muslim bashing.

According to the BJP sources, over two dozen members of the All India working committee of the Sangh would be taking part in the meeting, which would start from Thursday. Hundreds of other RSS 'pracharaks' would be joining the meeting virtually.

Read: Opposition's opposition to unity an advantage for BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election

The significance of the RSS meet could be gauged from the fact that Bhagwat had reached the venue two days before its date. ''UP assembly elections will be on the agenda at the meeting,'' said a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH.

Sources said that the Sangh would also deliberate on the impact of the alleged 'mismanagement' of the pandemic in UP on the assembly polls. Bhagwat may also meet senior BJP functionaries from UP during his stay at Chitrakoot, which lies on the border of the state with Madhya Pradesh.

Read: 'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi makes a comeback in Uttar Pradesh politics

A few senior UP ministers are also likely to meet Bhagwat during his stay, BJP sources said.

The RSS meeting comes close on the heels of the ''strategy sessions'' held by Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at Lucknow two months ago. During the sessions, the Sangh leader had sought feedback from the RSS workers and local leaders on the Covid situation in the state and the help provided by his organisation to the people during the pandemic.