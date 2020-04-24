Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation employee shot dead by unidentified men

An employee of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Chhapar area here, police said on Friday.

Ankit, posted as a computer operator in a power plant in Barla village, was returning home in Sikanderpur when he was attacked, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Singh said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, he said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.