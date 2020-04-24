UP Power Corporation employee shot dead

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation employee shot dead by unidentified men

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 24 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 15:53 ist

An employee of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Chhapar area here, police said on Friday.

Ankit, posted as a computer operator in a power plant in Barla village, was returning home in Sikanderpur when he was attacked, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Singh said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, he said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem. 

Uttar Pradesh
murder
investigation
Comments (+)

