Uttar Pradesh: Power officer suspended for objectionable posts against PM, CM

DH News Service, Mau (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Oct 05 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 12:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in the Electricity Department in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district has been suspended on charges of indiscipline following alleged misbehaviour with consumers and posting objectionable messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, officials said.

The SDO, Radha Krishna Rao, had also praised jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in some of his social media posts.

According to Executive Engineer, Electricity Distribution (Division 1), Mau, Abhinav Tiwari, "Many complaints against Rao for misbehaving with consumers had been forwarded to the Managing Director (MD) of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL). During the initial investigation, charges against him were found to be correct. It was found that in 2018-19 he had also uploaded several posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other Ministers."

On the basis of the initial investigation report, the SDO was suspended by PVVNL MD on the charges of indiscipline, said Tiwari, adding that further investigation would continue against him.

The social media posts included in the investigation by power officials against Rao contained several posts targeting the Prime Minister on issues like demonetisation and criticising the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for renaming of districts and places, among other issues.

He had also targeted other Ministers and particular castes while his social media posts also revealed that he was impressed with Mukhtar Ansari.

