UP records 4,586 fresh Covid-19 cases, 61 deaths

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 Covid-19 cases, 61 deaths

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 06 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 17:48 ist
A health worker takes swab samples for Covid-19 testing, in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,586 Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 1,08,974, an official said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 1,918, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 43,654 and 63,402 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, he said.

Over 27 lakh tests have been performed in the state so far, he said, adding that the network of 61,350 Covid-19 help desks has helped identify over three lakh people who have symptoms and their samples have been sent for testing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 