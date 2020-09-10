Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 7,042 Covid cases; 94 more die

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 7,042 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,92,029, while 94 more Covid-19 fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 4,206, according to an official bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 66,317, it said.

Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said till now 2,21,506 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The recovery rate in the state was 75.85 per cent, Prasad said, adding that with a total of over 70.67 lakh Covid tests done so far, UP has become the first state to conduct over 70 lakh tests.

On Wednesday, over 1.49 lakh tests were performed.

Prasad said the state has revised the rates of Covid tests by private labs and now it will cost Rs 1,600 per test. Earlier the charge for a Covid test was Rs 2,500, he said.

The new coronavirus cases include 917 infections reported in Lucknow, 496 in Prayagraj, 427 in Kanpur Nagar and 381 in Gorakhpur, according to the bulletin.

Ninety-four more people died of the infection in UP, which is the second-highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths in the state.

It said the latest fatalities reported in the state include 11 Covid-19 deaths in Lucknow, eight in Kanpur Nagar, six in Gorakhpur, five each in Meerut and Pilibhit, four each from Prayagraj, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar.