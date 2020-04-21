Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state have active coronavirus cases.

"Till now, 1,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, of which 1,134 are active cases. These have been reported from 53 districts of the state. However, nine out of these 53 districts have zero active cases now. In other words, the active cases are presently in 44 districts of the state,” he said.

Prasad said 140 patients have been discharged.

He said containment exercise is going on in the state through “surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine and treatment”.

The official also stated that ‘pool testing’ was being undertaken in the northern state.

"Pool testing is also going on in the state. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as the area outside containment zones,” he said.

Pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, and therefore, increases testing capacity.

“Pool testing is being done at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Other laboratories in the state should also undertake pool testing," Prasad added.