Uttar Pradesh reports 2,300 new Covid-19 cases, 34 fatalities

A total of 34 persons died of Covid-19 and 2,300 tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 1,263 and total cases to 55,588 in Uttar Pradesh.

The active Covid-19 cases in the state, however, stands at 20,825, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday.

He also said the count of fresh cases in the state stands at 2,308.

Prasad said as many as 33,500 Covid-19 patients have been discharged so far.

The count of total Covid-19 cases was 53,283 in the state on Tuesday.