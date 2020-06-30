Uttar Pradesh reports 25 new Covid-19 deaths, 664 new cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking their number to 697 as 664 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 23,492.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "So far, 697 COVID-19 patients have died in the state. The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 6,711."

As many as 16,084 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, he added. "The recovery percentage in the state has increased to 68.46," Prasad said.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh climbs to 23,492. It was 22,828 on Monday.

Prasad said a new would be launched in the state in which house-to-house surveillance would be undertaken.

"A special surveillance drive will be started in the state. The drive will be started in Meerut division on July 2, and it will continue till July 12. In rest of the divisions of the state, it will be held from July 5 to July 15. Under this drive (which will be held on the lines of pulse polio immunisation), house-to-house surveillance will be done, and co-morbidity of the occupants of a house will be recorded," he said.

Prasad said houses would be marked with an "S" after completion of surveillance and the date would also be mentioned.



A sticker with information on how to prevent the coronavirus infection will also be pasted on the house. Contact numbers of control rooms of the respective district and the state will be mentioned on it, he said.

Prasad also informed that COVID hospitals in the state have more than 1.5 lakh beds.

He said a campaign would be launched on prevention of diseases that spread during the monsoon season.

"During rainy season, communicable diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya and encephalitis spread. A month-long campaign will be started in the state from July 1 to prevent such diseases. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start the campaign in Lucknow," the official added.

He said various departments like Urban Development, Panchayati Raj and Education among others will work in this campaign.

Prasad also informed that ASHA workers will go from door to door from July 16 to July 31, under 'DASTAK' campaign, to spread awareness among people.

'DASTAK' campaign is part of a comprehensive social and behaviour change communication strategy embraced by the state government to contain encephalitis.

As part of the campaign, the entire state machinery, with help of UNICEF, goes to districts affected by Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome to spread awareness about the disease through mass media communication, provide clean drinking water, initiate sanitation drives and ensure vaccination and early treatment.