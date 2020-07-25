Uttar Pradesh reports record 2,971 fresh Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

UP reports record 2,971 fresh Covid-19 cases

  • Jul 25 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 20:12 ist
A medical staff collects a nasal swab of a woman with a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit for the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a testing centre in Ghaziabad on July 23, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 39 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 2,971 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the state.

The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 1,387, while the state's caseload has reached 63,742.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday, UP reported 2,984 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, but it did not specify the time period.

On Friday, the state's Covid-19 tally stood at 60,771 and the death toll at 1,348.

Of the 39 new deaths, five each were reported in Kanpur and Varanasi, followed by four in Gorakhpur, two each in Prayagraj, Bareilly, Firozabad and Sultanpur.

One death each was reported from Lucknow, Jhansi, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Hardoi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Rampur, Etawah, Kannauj, Mau, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Balrampur.

So far, 39,903 patients have recovered from Covid-19. The state now has 22,452 active cases. 

