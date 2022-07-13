Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district bans jeans, T-shirts in government offices, schools

If found wearing jeans and T-shirt at their workplaces, government employees in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district would have administrative action taken against them, stated a new directive issued by the district magistrate.

Issued by Aryaka Akhauri, the district magistrate of Bhadohi (about 250 km southeast from here), the ban on jeans and T-shirts was also applicable on teachers of government schools in the district.

“It has been observed that government employees have been attending their offices in jeans and T-shirts...it is unacceptable...they must be in formals,” the circular issued by the DM said. Akhauri warned that violation of the directive would be viewed seriously.

The dress code notice also said that senior officials’ teams would visit schools and other offices from Thursday onwards to check whether the DM’s order was being followed. “Strict action will be taken against those violating the directive,” a senior district official said.

Sources said that the district magistrate had admonished a few officials after she found them clad in jeans during a meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday. The meeting was organised to discuss the arrangements for the ‘Kanwad Yatra’ (an annual religious event during which disciples of Lord Shiva carry sacred waters from Ganga, and offer it at Shiva temples across the state during the Hindu month of Shravana). The month of Shravana begins next week.

A section of the employees, however, said there was nothing wrong in wearing jeans to the workplace. “One should be decently dressed…no restrictions should be imposed on how one should dress,” remarked a government employee here.