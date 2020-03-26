Uttar Pradesh sees coronavirus positive cases spike; Tally rises to 43

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh taking the total number of cases in the state to 43.

According to official sources here, three cases were reported from Noida while two people were found to be infected with the virus in Baghpat district.

As many as 73 people were admitted to the hospital on suspicion of being infected with COVID-19.

The health officials said that the samples of all these people had been sent for testing a few days back and that their report was received on Wednesday.

They said that so far 1,830 samples had been sent for testing of which 1,707 reports were negative. The reports of 85 people were still awaited.

As many as 11 coronavirus patients had recovered fully and discharged from the hospital, the officials said.

Meanwhile, three youths, who were admitted to the hospital at Kanpur on suspicion of having coronavirus infection, fled from the hospital on Wednesday, sources here said. One of the youths had recently returned from South Africa.

Police said that they were trying to trace the youths. The samples of these youths had been sent for testing, the officials added.