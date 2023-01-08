Uttar Pradesh teen injured as mobile phone explodes in hand

UP teen injured as mobile phone explodes in hand

The boy said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago

IANS
IANS, Amroha (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Jan 08 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 14:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A boy sustained injuries on his fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone.

"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile in August from Amroha," said Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village.

He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo.

He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid.

Further details were awaited.

Uttar Pradesh
India News

