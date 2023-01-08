Uttar Pradesh teen injured as mobile phone explodes in hand

A boy sustained injuries on his fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone.
"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile in August from Amroha," said Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village.
He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo.
He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid.
Further details were awaited.
