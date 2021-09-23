Uttar Pradesh to arrange 500-drone aerial show on Ramayana for 'Deepotsav'

Attempting to make this year’s Diwali celebrations “grander”, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is organising a unique ‘Aerial Drone Show’ with 500 drones on November 3.

Using animations and stimulation, the 10 to 12-minutes-long aerial drone show will present the story of Ramayana and Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, according to a News18 report.

The drone show will be an addition to the 3-D Holographic Show, 3-D Projection-Mapping, and Laser Show of UP’s ‘Deepotsav’.

Read | Diwali: Delhi announces 'complete ban' on firecrackers

The quadcopter or multi-rotor drones with built-in LEDs will be used for the show. The drones have high-precision GPS and can fly up to 400 metres with an airspeed of 12 metres per second.

A similar drone show was done in the Tokyo Olympics with 1,824 drones organised by Intel. For a show with just 50 drones, Intel charges Rs 1.8 crore. The UP government is looking for an agency for arranging the drone show.

“It is expected of the agency to deliver the show of international standards with the latest technology,” says a UP government proposal in this regard.

Read | KSRTC to run 1,000 extra buses for Dasara, Deepavali

The Yogi Adityanath government has been celebrating ‘Deepotsav’ in UP regularly ever since it came to power. Preparations for the fifth 'Deepotsav' have already begun in Ayodhya with around 7,000 volunteers, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Along with the mega preparations, the administration is also aiming to set a new Guinness World Record by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on Deepotsav.

Check out the latest videos from DH: