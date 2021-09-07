UP to honour Tokyo Paralympics medal winners

Uttar Pradesh to honour Tokyo Paralympics medal winners

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 07 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 15:55 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a plan to honour all those who made the country proud with their performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"In Tokyo Paralympics, excellent performance of the sportspersons made the country proud. Along with medal winners from UP, all those who won a medal for the country should be honoured at a public function," the chief minister said while addressing a meeting here.

"In this programme, all ‘Divyang’ players from 75 districts of the state should be invited. It will be a morale booster for them. A detailed plan should be prepared for this event," the chief minister said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1.5 crore each for silver medallists, Rs 1 crore for each member of the men's hockey team that won the bronze medal and Rs 50 lakh for each member of the women's hockey team.

The event was held in the state capital in which all the medalists were honoured.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Paralympics

