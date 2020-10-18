Uttar Pradesh: Two more accused in Ballia firing incident arrested

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 46-year-old man at a meeting attended by senior administration and police officials here three days ago, a senior police official said on Sunday.

With this, police have so far arrested seven people in this case. This includes four named accused and three unnamed accused.

There are eight named accused and 20-25 unnamed accused in the case.

DIG of Azamgarh Range Subhash Chandra Dubey said, "On Sunday morning, named accused Santosh Yadav and Amarjeet Yadav were arrested in Vaishali area of Ballia city. They were carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on their heads. The properties of the accused will be seized under the Gangster Act."

"Police have arrested four named accused and three unnamed accused in the case," the officer said.

Among the other arrested are Narendra Pratap Singh, brother of main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh, and Devendra Pratap Singh.

The three "unnamed accused" who were arrested on Saturday have been identified as Munna Yadav, Raj Pratap Yadav and Rajan Tewari, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had said on Saturday that it would invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and Gangster Act against those accused in the killing of the 46-year-old man.

Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Under Section 14 of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of property, whether movable or immovable, if there is reason to believe that it has been acquired as a commission for an offence triable under this law.