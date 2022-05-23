Uttar Pradesh varsity recommends book on Ayodhya, stirs row

Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, stirred a controversy after it recommended for teaching a book on Ayodhya to its affiliated colleges.

In a circular issued to the colleges affiliated with the varsity, its registrar Dhirendra Kumar Verma asked the heads of the affiliated colleges and other institutions to consider purchasing the book entitled 'Ayodhya-Parampara, Sanskriti, Virasat' , which was authored by Yatindra Mishra.

"The book is available in Hindi and Sanskrit languages...it contains a collection of rare pictures...it will prove to be very useful for the colleges so consider purchasing the book," the circular said.

According to sources, the varsity was also considering prescribing the book for teaching in the affiliated colleges. Chaudhary Charan Singh University, also known as Meerut University, has hundreds of affiliated colleges in the western UP districts.

The opposition parties slammed the varsity for asking the colleges to purchase the books. "It is shameful that the University, which is a centre for higher education, is trying to publicise a religious book," said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Meerut.

A local Congress functionary also criticised the varsity. "This is what happens when RSS activists are appointed as vice-chancellors of universities," said the Congress leader.

Verma, however, rejected the charges saying that the varsity had only asked to consider purchasing the book. "We have only requested the colleges to consider purchasing it," he said.