Uttar Pradesh: Woman accuses doctors of gangrape in operation theatre

Four doctors of a government medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow, were accused of 'gangraping' a woman patient inside the operation theatre.

A case was registered in this regard by the police after the brother of the woman lodged a complaint, police sources here said on Thursday.

Sources said the woman had been admitted to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, a part of MLN Medical College, on Saturday with intestinal complications. She was scheduled to undergo a major surgery on Saturday night.

The woman was brought out of the OT after a three-hour surgery.

The brother of the patient said she wanted to tell him something, but could not speak due to the pain. ''She later wrote on a piece of paper that she was gangraped by four people inside the OT,'' the brother said.

The principal of the medical college, S P Singh, said the allegations appeared to be false as there were two lady doctors inside the OT as well, when the surgery was performed.

He said a five-member committee, comprising senior doctors of the medical college, had been constituted to investigate the matter and a medical examination of the patient would also be conducted to verify the charge.

''It may be a ploy to malign the image of the medical college,'' he added.