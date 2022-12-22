UP woman booked for drowning 5 puppies in pond

Uttar Pradesh woman booked for drowning 5 puppies in pond

Police have recovered the carcass of the pups and sent them for a post-mortem examination

PTI
PTI, Budaun (UP),
  • Dec 22 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman was booked for allegedly drowning five newborn puppies in a pond, police said on Thursday.

Police have recovered the carcass of the pups and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said a case has been registered against one Anita Devi and her husband Suryakant alias Bhura under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1860 and Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the IPC on the complaint of her neighbour Vibhor Sharma.

According to the police, a woman allegedly threw barely a day-old puppies in a pond in Basai village of the Bisauli police station area of the district during the wee hours of Thursday that resulted in their death.

On getting information about the incident, animal activists reached the spot and informed the police. On November 25, a man was booked here for killing a rat by drowning it in a drain.

A forensic examination of the rodent later confirmed that the rat died of asphyxiation caused by a lung infection.

