Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills husband for suspecting she was having affair

A woman allegedly killed her 25-year-old husband here by hitting him on the head with a brick for suspecting that she was having an affair, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Nawabganj police station area on Saturday, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar said the police were informed that Pappu, a resident of Nawada Natthua, was killed by his wife.
The SHO said the body was sent for a post-mortem on Sunday. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings in the post-mortem report, Kumar said.
Police said Pappu, a labourer, suspected his wife of having an affair due to which there was a dispute between them.
"It was alleged that the wife attacked Pappu with a brick after a dispute on Saturday night. The family members rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," the SHO said.
