Wife kills man for suspecting she was having affair

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills husband for suspecting she was having affair

Police said Pappu, a labourer, suspected his wife of having an affair due to which there was a dispute between them

PTI
PTI, Bareilly ,
  • Apr 02 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 21:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman allegedly killed her 25-year-old husband here by hitting him on the head with a brick for suspecting that she was having an affair, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Nawabganj police station area on Saturday, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar said the police were informed that Pappu, a resident of Nawada Natthua, was killed by his wife.

Also Read | Engineer murdered by colleagues over parking dispute in apartment in Bengaluru

The SHO said the body was sent for a post-mortem on Sunday. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings in the post-mortem report, Kumar said.

Police said Pappu, a labourer, suspected his wife of having an affair due to which there was a dispute between them.

"It was alleged that the wife attacked Pappu with a brick after a dispute on Saturday night. The family members rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," the SHO said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
UP Police
murder
Bareilly

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 