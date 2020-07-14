Uttar Pradesh woman poisoned to death by in-laws for dowry

UP woman poisoned to death by in-laws for dowry

PTI
PTI, Muzarffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jul 14 2020, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 17:32 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: DH

A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws over demands for dowry in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Afsana, was rushed to a hospital on Monday where she was declared brought dead, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Yasin, Afsana was harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry.

A case has been registered against six people, including the victim’s husband and in-laws, police said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused who are absconding, they said.

Uttar Pradesh
dowry

