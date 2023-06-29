Uttar Pradesh woman shot dead by kin, police suspect honour killing

A 22-year-old woman, who eloped and got married a year ago, was shot dead allegedly by a family member in Alipur Aterna village here, with police suspecting it to be a case of honour killing.
The incident took place in the Budhana police station area of the Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday evening.
The victim, Farhana, had returned to the village after getting married in court a few days ago. She was on her way to buy medicines when she was shot dead allegedly by a family member, police said.
The accused fled following the killing. The body has been sent for post-mortem, Deputy SP Vinay Gautam told PTI on Thursday.
The village head claimed the victim's family did not approve of the relationship and this might have led to the killing.
