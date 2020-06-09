Chief medical superintendent in UP dies of COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar chief medical superintendent dies of coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  Jun 09 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 22:09 ist

The chief medical superintendent of UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday, a senior official said.

He was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here five days ago and suffered from other health issues too.

Hospital Director Dr RK Dhiman said the CMS was confirmed COVID-19 positive on June 5.

"The doctor was admitted to the SGPGI following infection in the lungs. He was also suffering from diabetes and had an acute kidney injury requiring dialysis support. He was admitted five days ago and was put on artificial oxygen. He was kept on a ventilator, but despite efforts, he could not be saved. He died on Tuesday around 2 pm." he added. 

