Uttar Pradesh's Rudragarh Nausi village sets up 'roti bank' to feed stray cows

A village here in the district has resolved to donate one ‘roti’ (bread) from each household to feed the stray cows lodged in its cowshed.
Rudragarh Nausi village of Gonda took the decision after it was proposed by a district official.
Sadar Tehsildar Rajiv Mohan Saxena had come forward with the proposal Saturday during a visit to the village to inspect the ‘gaushala’, said Mansoor Ali, the husband of the village pradhan, Nazia Fatima.
Saxena had proposed to the people to contribute one 'roti' from each house of the village.
The villagers found the proposal appropriate and adopted it unanimously later in a panchayat meeting, Ali said.
The gaushala in Rudragarh Nausi village was started in 2018 and is operational since then.
There are 1,500 houses in the village panchayat, and if one roti is contributed from each house, it will "forge a new bond between the villagers and the stray cattle,” Ali said.
Chief Development Officer Gaurav Kumar praised the initiative and said that these initiatives will also motivate other village pradhans to make similar moves.
