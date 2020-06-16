Uttar Pradesh's Shamli reports first COVID-19 death

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jun 16 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 10:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A woman died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, becoming the district's first fatality due to the disease, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Thana Bhawan area, died on Monday, they said.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Shamli rose to 49 as one more person tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, according to the officials.

A woman, who was admitted to Meerut medical college, died of COVID-19 on Monday. Hers is the first death due to the disease in Shamli, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 49 as a woman tested positive for the disease last evening, the officials said.

With this, there are 10 active cases in the district. 

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

