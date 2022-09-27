Uttarakhand adjudged best state for tourism development

Uttarakhand has been named the best state for comprehensive development of tourism at the National Tourism Awards conferred by the tourism ministry.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar gave away the prize in the presence of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The Kozhikode administration was named the best district promotional council, while the Shiv Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojpur was named the best-maintained monument for the differently abled.

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport was adjudged the most tourist-friendly airport, while the Secunderabad Junction Railway Station was the best among railway stations.

Ahmedabad was adjudged the best heritage city, and Uttarakhand’s Bakri Chhap was awarded for the most innovative tourism project.

While giving away the awards, Dhankar described India as a “heaven for tourism” and asked Indians to explore domestic destinations before looking for international spots.

He also said that there is tremendous potential for medical tourism in India.

“Those of us who tend to look at international destinations for visiting need to look at our domestic destinations first. Ranging from the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the sandy beaches of Odisha, from the deserts of Rajasthan to the deltaic regions in Sunderbans, from the tea gardens of Assam to the backwaters of Kerala, the range is simply exhilarating and stunning," the vice president said.

"India is perhaps the only country where one can undertake a trip to satisfy multiple needs," he said.