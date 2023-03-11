U'khand allopathic doctors to get training in ayurveda

Uttarakhand allopathic doctors to get training in ayurveda

The Ayush department will be conduct the training using presentations based on facts and documents

  • Mar 11 2023, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Allopathic doctors in Uttarakhand will undergo a six-day training in ayurveda and the programme will help clear doubts about the efficacy of the traditional medicine system, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said on Saturday.

He also asserted that "allopathy and ayurveda are not contradictory but complementary to each other".

The Ayush department will be conduct the training using presentations based on facts and documents, Sandhu said.

"The purpose of the six-day training programme is to bust the wrong notions about ayurvedic treatment and help allopathic doctors shed their doubts about its efficacy," the chief secretary said. The dates for the programme is yet to be announced.

Sandhu said ayurveda is not just a system of medicine but a way of leading a disease-free life.

Being the hub of yoga and ayurveda, Uttarakhand can benefit in various ways through a renewed emphasis on ayurveda, yoga, unani, naturopathy and homeopathy.

