Uttarakhand allows staggered start of Char Dham yatra from July 1

Uttarakhand on Sunday announced a staggered opening of the Char Dham yatra with people of the districts where the shrines are located being allowed to undertake the pilgrimage from July 1.

The Char Dham Yatra, which begins in May, has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government had allowed the re-opening of temples but barred visitors except for the priests.

The Badrinath shrine is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, while the Kedarnath temple is in Rudraprayag district. The shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri are located in Uttarkashi district.

Uttarakhand government spokesman and minister Subodh Uniyal said the four shrines will be open for pilgrims from across Uttarakhand from July 11 onwards.

Pilgrims will have to undergo RT-PCR or antigen tests before visiting the shrines. These tests would also be mandatory for people visiting the state or those travelling from the plains to the hill areas.

The state government had decided to open the Char Dham yatra partially for locals last week, too but had to withdraw the decision in view of the Covid situation.

The state government also announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the state by allowing hotels, restaurants and bars to re-open at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.