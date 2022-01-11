Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Major parties in the fray

In the ‘young’ state of Uttarakhand, the power has been alternating between Congress and BJP. As the Election Commission of India announced single-phase elections in the state on February 14, BJP’s Pushkar Dhami and Congress’s Harish Rawat remain the key players, but with a new entrant – AAP expecting to win the hearts of the people.

Here’s a look at what’s there for Uttarakhand in the upcoming Assembly polls:

Major parties contesting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

While BJP is pinning its hope on the Modi-Vajpayee combo, merging the past and the present to march ahead in Uttarakhand, the party is also pushing for a ‘young’ CM like Pushkar Singh Dhami in the ‘young’ state of Uttarakhand. Pushkar Dhami is BJP’s third Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for the past five years.

Along with that, BJP is also highlighting the central projects like Kedarnath redevelopment, Char Dham all-weather road and Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project which were done under its leadership.

Indian National Congress

The Congress is banking on its old guard Harish Rawat to come back to power in the hill state. During the election campaign, Congress is pointing out three BJP CMs in Uttarakhand in the last five years. It is also pointing out farmers’ protests against the ruling party.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The Arvind Kejriwal led party has a former fauji, Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd) as its CM face for Uttarakhand. The party convener Kejriwal has made it a point to visit the state every month for the past few months for campaigning.

Opinion poll predictions

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain power in next year's tight electoral contest in the hilly state of Uttarakhand, as per the third ABP News-CVoter Battle for the States Tracker. According to the survey data, the saffron party is expected to grab 39.8 per cent votes in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

While the main opposition party -- Congress -- is likely to garner 35.7 per cent votes, new entrant AAP is expected to corner 12.6 per cent votes in the Assembly polls scheduled early next year. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat is the most preferred candidate for the CM's post in the upcoming Assembly elections.

During the survey, while 33.5 per cent of the respondents said that Congress leader Harish Rawat is their preferred choice for the post of Chief Minister, 26.6 per cent of those surveyed said that they want sitting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to return to the top job in the state. A total of 18 per cent of those interviewed said that Anil Singh Baluni of BJP is the best choice for the CM's post, and 8.9 per cent spoke in favour of Col Ajay Kothiyal of AAP.

(With agency inputs)

