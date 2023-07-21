Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslides

Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslides at several places

Several areas are witnessing water logging due to the closure of drains in many areas of the district.

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar,
  • Jul 21 2023, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 19:42 ist
A vehicle stuck in debris following a landslide along the Gangotri national highway due to incessant monsoon rains, in Uttarkashi district, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was blocked at five places between Nandprayag and Badrinath on Friday due to landslides triggered by heavy rains at several places, officials said.

According to the information received from the Chamoli District Disaster Management Office, the Karnprayag-Nainital National Highway has also been closed for traffic due to a landslide at Kalimati near Gairsain.

Efforts are on to open these roads, officials said.

Due to heavy rains in the morning, several areas are witnessing water logging due to the closure of drains in many areas of the district.

Uttarakhand
Landslide
India News

