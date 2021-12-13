Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passes away

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passes away

A former Speaker, Kapoor represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House

An eight-time MLA, Kapoor was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly. Credit: Twitter/@harbans_kapoor

BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passed away at his residence here in the early hours of Monday. He was 75.

An eight-time MLA, Kapoor was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

A former Speaker, Kapoor represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kapoor's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and console the bereaved family.

 

PM Modi also tweeted his condolences.

Winning assembly polls eight times proves his popularity, Dhami said, adding he was always vocal about the development of his constituency.

 

 

