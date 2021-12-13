Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passes away

BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passed away at his residence here in the early hours of Monday. He was 75.

An eight-time MLA, Kapoor was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

A former Speaker, Kapoor represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kapoor's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and console the bereaved family.

PM Modi also tweeted his condolences.

Saddened by the passing away of our senior Party colleague from Uttarakhand Shri Harbans Kapoor Ji. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Winning assembly polls eight times proves his popularity, Dhami said, adding he was always vocal about the development of his constituency.