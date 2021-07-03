Uttarakhand BJP MLAs to decide on new CM today

After BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand chief minister on Friday, the state BJP legislature party is set to meet Saturday to elect its new leader, who will be later sworn in as the next CM of the state where assembly elections are due early next year.

Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10 after he was similarly asked by the party to step down.

The Constitution required Rawat, who is an MP, to get elected as a member of the state Assembly within six months to continue as CM.

But there seemed increasing uncertainty over the Election Commission holding bypolls for the two vacant seats in the state when there is less than a year to go before the next assembly elections.

Rawat met party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, amid speculation of another leadership change in the hill state.

Returning to Dehradun, he addressed a press conference in Dehradun on Friday night.

Contrary to expectations, he did not announce his resignation there. But shortly after the press meet he drove to the Raj Bhawan.

