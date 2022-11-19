Uttarakhand CM Dhami's mud bath picture goes viral

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a mud bath at Navyog Gram in Champawat district to promote mud therapy and naturopathy.

A picture of Dhami wearing a mud pack along with others has gone viral on the social media. Dhami was at Navyog Gram in Tanakpur on Friday to inaugurate a conference on naturopathy and yoga when he took the mud bath.

"Uttarakhand has an abundance of natural resources. Naturopathy practitioners seek to make human life free from diseases by embracing nature-based treatments," Dhami said. He said promotion of naturopathy is his government's commitment. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have led to yoga's acceptance in the entire world today as the foundation of a healthy life," he said.