U’khand CM gives Rs 10L ex-gratia to late cop's wife

Uttarakhand CM hands over Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to late constable’s wife

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 23 2020, 19:33 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 19:33 ist
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of constable Sanjay Gurjar who died in the line of duty here.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The ‘corona warrior’ was returning after delivering PPE kits at a quarantine center here earlier this month when he fell off his motorcycle. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital a day later.

The ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh was given to the late constable's wife Priyanka out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

After handing over the cheque at the CM residence, Rawat assured her of all support and also asked DIG Arun Mohan Joshi to expedite the process of her appointment in the police department.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttarakhand

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 