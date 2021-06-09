'Uttarakhand lucky to be 4th in Niti Aayog SDG index'

Uttarakhand CM lauds state for 4th place rank in Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index

The state had ranked 19th in the list in 2015-16 and has come a long way since

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 09 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 16:03 ist
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday congratulated teachers and education department officials in Uttarakhand for the state being ranked fourth in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21

Rawat said rise to the fourth position carries a message for teachers and officials of the state education department to continue their efforts with the same dedication and catapult the state to the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) list in the coming years.

"Uttarakhand is lucky to have been ranked fourth by Niti Ayog in the list of SDGs prepared on the basis of its performance on 17 parameters. It had ranked 19th in the list in 2015-16 and now it has climbed to the fourth position," he said.

A total of 500 teachers from across the state joined the programme virtually, an official release here said.  

The chief minister also launched a website of 'Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya' on the occasion. Rawat said all steps are being taken by the state government to provide quality education to children. 

A total of 190 schools are being set up in the state under the Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya scheme, two in each block to make quality education available to all, he said. 

Virtual class facility is available in 500 schools and it will be made available in 600 more very soon, Rawat said.

Uttarakhand
Tirath Singh Rawat
sustainable development goals
NITI Aayog

