Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat set to resign, successor to be chosen on July 3

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is likely to step down from his post, barely four months after his appointment amid uncertainty over his election to the state Assembly within six months.

Rawat, a Lok Sabha member from Pauri Garhwal, was sounded out about the legal difficulties in getting him elected to the state Assembly within the stipulated six month period from his appointment as chief minister, during a series of meetings with the top BJP leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, during his three-day stay in the national capital.

Rawat was learnt to have offered to resign during a second meeting with Nadda in Delhi on Friday.

Rawat was expected to make the announcement at a press conference in Dehradun on Friday night, but instead chose to list out his plans to fill over 50,000 government posts soon without mentioning a word on stepping down.

A Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson said a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called on Saturday evening at the party office in Dehradun. BJP leaders Dhan Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Pushkar Dhami and Ritu Khanduri were being talked about as possible successors to Rawat.

The continuance of Rawat as chief minister could have led to a constitutional crisis as there was uncertainty over holding of bypolls to the state assembly within six months of his assuming office.

According to the Section 151A of the Representation of Peoples’ Act the Election Commission need not hold bye-elections if the vacancies in assembly seats occurred less than a year before the end of the term of the assembly. Two seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly – Gangotri and Haldwani – are vacant.

Rawat’s exit has brought under spotlight the BJP’s inability to provide a stable government in Uttarakhand where it had won a thumping majority in 2017.

Since the formation of the state in 2000, the BJP has formed government thrice – 2000, 2007 and 2017. During the interim government from 2000-02, BJP had two chief ministers Nityanand Swami and Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In 2007 Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri took office but was replaced with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in 2009. However, Khanduri made a comeback in 2011.

In 2017, Trivendra Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the chief minister, but he had to quit in March due to the controversy over organising the Kumbh Mela amid the Covid-19 pandemic.