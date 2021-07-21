Chardham Yatra: Dhami has Rs 200 cr package for traders

Uttarakhand CM unveils Rs 200 crore package for tourism sector, traders connected with Chardham Yatra

Dhami said the package was needed considering the adverse effects of Covid on tourism and the Chardham Yatra

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 21 2021, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 21:59 ist
He said concessions will also be given on licence fees for starting different commercial activities. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a package of Rs 200 crore for people in the tourism sector and for those whose livelihoods depend on the Chardham Yatra. 

At a press conference in Uttarkashi, Dhami said the package was needed considering the adverse effects of Covid-19 on tourist activities and the Chardham Yatra.

"The pandemic has brought tourist activities to a halt and the chardham yatra remains suspended. Hotels, tour operators and porters whose trades are connected directly with tourism and the Chardham Yatra have been hit really hard," the chief minister said. 

The package will benefit 1.63 lakh families in the state and it is being announced despite the economy not being in a good shape, he said.

Under the package, the money will be transferred directly to bank accounts of people in these sectors, the chief minister said. 

Concessions will also be given on licence fees for starting different commercial activities, he said. 

