Uttarakhand Cong president says he has similar feelings as Rawat

The state Congress leaders will go to Delhi on Friday to meet central leaders

  • Dec 23 2021, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:30 ist
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after Congress campaign head accused the party organization of not co-operating with him, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Thursday said he shares the senior leader's feelings but his dissatisfaction is an organisational matter which will be sorted out in a day or two in consultation with the party high command.

The state Congress leaders will go to Delhi on Friday to meet central leaders, the PCC president said.  

In a tweet in Hindi, Harish Rawat had said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

Commenting on Rawat's tweet where he had charged elements within the party with not co-operating with him and standing with their heads turned away, Godiyal said he has also been having similar feelings.

Also Read | Trouble brewing in Uttarakhand Congress, leaders called to Delhi

"I also feel this and not today but for quite some time. But my style is to give the person in question enough time to correct himself," he said endorsing the views expressed in Rawat's tweet.

The organisation is aware of this and the process to address issues raised by us has also been underway. However,  if they were addressed earlier there would not have been a tweet like this, Godiyal said. "We will meet party general secretary KC Venugopal and also Rahul Gandhi if necessary and put things before them. I hope a solution will be found," he said.

Describing Harish Rawat as the tallest Congress leader from the state who has a place in the hearts of people, he said the party cannot afford to displease him. On a question he said it would be foolish on part of anyone to even think of sidelining Rawat. "A leader like him who commands the love of people and is acceptable to all is not to be found in any party in Uttarakhand," he said.

Godiyal denied there was any factionalism in the party. The entire Congress stands with Harish Rawat. There is no faction in the party,"  he said.

When asked about Rawat's differences with Congress incharge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Godiyal did not give a straight answer but said taking everyone along is the responsibility of the party incharge.

Rawat and Yadav have not been on the same page on the issue of going to the polls under a collective leadership. Yadav has been saying the party will go to polls under a collective leadership as has been the party's tradition whereas Rawat has been in favour of Congress declaring its chief minister face ahead of polls.

At a conclave held on Wednesday by a private news channel  Rawat had said that apart from seeing the ideology of a party voters also see the individual whose face represents it so that they can hold him accountable for promises made to people for five years.

