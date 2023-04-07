Uttarakhand cricket coach arrested under POCSO charges

Uttarakhand cricket coach arrested on charges of sexually harassing three budding players

Narendra Shah, who also ran his own cricket training academy, was accused of sexually harassing three cricketers, including a minor

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 07 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A cricket coach, accused of sexually harassing three cricketers being trained by him, has been arrested soon after being discharged from AIIMS-Rishikesh where he was undergoing treatment following an alleged suicide bid, officials said on Friday.

Narendra Shah, a suspended office bearer of the Cricket Association, was discharged from the emergency ward of the hospital on Thursday night and arrested soon thereafter, Circle Officer Pankaj Gairola said.

Shah, who also ran his own cricket training academy, was accused of sexually harassing three cricketers, including a minor, being trained by him. He allegedly consumed poison following the allegation and was referred to AIIMS-Rishikesh from Doon Hospital.

He has been booked for sexual harassment and under the SC/ST Act and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Meanwhile, former chairperson of Uttarakhand State Commission For Protection of Child Rights Usha Negi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BCCI president Roger Binny demanding stern punishment for Shah.

