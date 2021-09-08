Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigns

Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Sep 08 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 14:45 ist
Baby Rani Maurya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned on Wednesday, two years before completing her tenure. 

She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, a Rajbhawan official said. 

She has resigned for personal reasons, he said.

Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018, taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure. 

She had completed three years in office as the governor last month. 

