Uttarakhand govt bars power employees from holding strike

Uttarakhand bars power employees from holding strike

The decision came after employees of three power corporation in the state struck work from July 26 midnight

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 27 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 21:36 ist
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday barred power employees from holding any strike for the next six months.

The decision came after employees of three power corporation in the state struck work from July 26 midnight, demanding pay parity, revision of allowances and that contractual employees be regularised.

A notification issued on Tuesday said any strike by all sections of employees of UJVN Limited, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd and Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited is prohibited for six months with immediate effect.

Uttarakhand
India News

