Uttarakhand HC takes cognisance after advocate makes repeated calls to woman judicial officer

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter in which Laksar Bar Association secretary Navneet Tomar allegedly made repeated calls and sent messages to a woman judicial officer.

The court has filed a criminal contempt petition against Tomar, and has fixed July 28 for the next hearing of the case.

A division bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed Tomar to present his side either himself or through his advocate in the matter.

The court had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Tomar and asked why action should not be taken against him.

In the past, a single bench of the high court had dismissed a petition filed by Tomar seeking quashing of the FIR and a stay on his arrest in the case.

According to officials, the woman judicial officer at a family court had filed a complaint at the Laksar Police Station, claiming that Tomar had been sending her messages and calling her repeatedly since June 10.

It was also alleged that Tomar took photographs with her at a function, which he got printed and sent them to her with bouquets and gifts.

He also landed up at the residence of the woman judicial officer and even visited her chamber located in the court premises despite the staff stopping him.

The police have registered a case against Tomar under various sections of IPC.

Earlier in the petition filed before the single bench, Tomar had maintained that he was the secretary of the Bar Association and in that capacity he had tried to present photographs and bouquets to the judge of the family court.

He said he had gone to visit her chamber and house and that is why he made the phone calls and sent messages to her.

In the past, the Uttarakhand Bar Council had suspended Tomar's licence of practice of advocacy.