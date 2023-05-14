Uttarakhand: Hunt for triple-murder accused intensifies after police find fourth body

Police on Sunday intensified their search for a man accused in a triple-murder case here on suspicions that he might have also killed his wife, whose body was found last week, officials said.
The body of Chandra Devi, wife of accused Santosh Ram, was found at an old house on Friday night, SP (Pithoragarh) Lokeshwar Singh said.
According to police, Ram allegedly had murdered his aunt Hemanti Devi (68), her daughter and daughter-in-law following an argument the same day.
Also read | Bank manager set afire by security guard in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
The search for the accused has been intensified using drones and a dog squad, police said.
The house where Chandra's body was found was bought by Ram recently. It was locked from outside and her body was recovered by her children from inside after they broke opened the door, an official said.
A 60-member team consisting of police, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel are searching for Ram in the Ramganga valley and Gangolihat with the help of drones and a dog squad, the SP said.
It is also suspected that the absconding accused died by suicide after committing the quadruple murders.
"The dogs are going up towards the high cliffs under which the river Ramganga flows. It gives rise to the possibility that the accused might have jumped into the river from the cliff. We are also searching for the accused along the river bank," Singh said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics
Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up
India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting
Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record
India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK
Climate change is making cyclones more intense
How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections
Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old