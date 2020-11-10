Uttarakhand sees 328 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Uttarakhand recorded 328 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the case count to 66,005, while five more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,080, a health department bulletin said.
Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 130, followed by 29 in Haridwar, 27 in Udham Singh Nagar, 25 in Pithoragarh, 23 in Nainital, 19 in Tehri, 18 in Uttarkashi and 17 in Pauri, it said.
Champawat reported 12 new cases, Bageshwar 11, Almora nine, Chamoli seven and Rudraprayag one.
Five more patients succumbed to the disease in the state, taking the death toll to 1,080, the bulletin stated.
A total of 60,429 patients have recuperated so far, 541 migrated out of the state and 3,955 are under treatment, it said.
